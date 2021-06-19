Duncan Forbes Thayer Burr was born on April 27, 1954, in Bellows Falls. He was the son of Estelle and I. Tucker Burr, DVM. He died at age 67 on June 10, 2021, after a year of illness with an aggressive cancer. He retained his sense of humor and indomitable spirit till the end.
Duncan grew up in Walpole and was the youngest in a family of three older brothers and one sister. A bright, too-spirited student, he was “released” from a handful of schools during his teenage years. He attended the University of New Hampshire before settling on a career as a master carpenter and builder. After working through many winters in New Hampshire, he moved to Asheville, N.C., drawn by the music culture and a friendlier climate. He made many new friends in the Asheville area while maintaining contact with old friends and his large, extended family all over the country.
Duncan loved adventure: he lived and traveled extensively in California, Mexico and Alaska. He was fluent in Spanish and enjoyed the outdoors. One of his many canoeing trips involved paddling 560 miles down the Yukon River.
Duncan was passionate about building things that would stand the test of time. He had high standards for his work and demonstrated a strong work ethic throughout his life. He made furniture, household items like tables and mirrors, built treehouses for his nephews and nieces, and taught them about building, using tools and life. He wrote essays and whimsical letters, wrote songs and played music. He was passionate about music, especially the blues. He was passionate about everything he engaged with — no one who entered into conversation with him had any question as to where he stood on any subject under discussion. Although prone to pontificating, he was known to listen to young children and take them seriously. He was also friends with many “old-timers” — his visits brightened their days. He helped others with a generous spirit.
Duncan touched and was dearly loved by many people of all ages. He left the world a better place for his being here, and a sadder place for his leaving. All those who knew him feel his untimely loss.
