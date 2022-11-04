Dr. Robert Cimis Jr. died peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Oct. 21, 2022. His death at age 56 was the result of complications of early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. Bob is now with his father and family members who have gone before him. We will miss his smile, but we know he is at peace.
Bob was born July 7, 1966, at Faulkner Hospital, Jamaica Plains, Mass., to Sheila (Main) and Dr. Robert Cimis Sr. His family settled in Hartford, Vt., in 1972, where he grew up with his brothers Andrew and Michael, and spent summers with friends and the Cimis and Main families.
He loved water skiing, downhill skiing and fishing. Bob was a bright young man who was good with his hands and mind. He was an outstanding athlete who played basketball at Hartford High School and continued at Phillips Andover and Hobart and William Smith College in Geneva, N.Y. At Hobart, Bob was a pre-med major and upon graduation completed a year of research at the Naval Research Center in Bethesda, Md. He attended Dartmouth Medical School and was board certified in internal medicine and gastroenterology, as was his father. He completed his training at Lahey Clinic in Burlington, Mass., and went on to practice gastroenterology at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, in New Bern, N.C., Concord and Littleton.
Beyond Bob’s many accomplishments we will miss his wonderful personality. He was a kind, compassionate, and loving doctor and friend and will be missed by family, friends and colleagues.
Bob was most proud of his family and was a dedicated husband and father to Karen and Kyle. He enjoyed watching Kyle participate in many sports and coached and supported him and his teams.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Karen Cimis, and his son, Kyle, of Bow; his mother, Sheila Cimis; his brother, Andrew, wife, Michelle, and children Lauren and Nicholas, of Terrace Park, Ohio; his brother, Michael, wife, Crista, and children Michael J. and Alessandra, of Hartford, Vt.; his stepsons, Michael, Matthew and Ryan Cram; and many loving uncles, aunts and cousins.
He was predeceased by his father, Dr. Robert J. Cimis Sr.; and his cousin, Stephen Cimis.
Bob remained positive through his illness and was able to enjoy family events over the last two years. A special thanks to close family friend Jim for his physical and emotional support and care for Bob and his family throughout this difficult time.
Bob’s death leaves a hole in many lives, especially his wife, son, mother, immediate family and friends. The family is planning a memorial at a later date to celebrate his life.
Donations in Bob’s memory can be made to Cure Alzheimer’s Fund or the Dartmouth Health and Geisel School Neurological Diseases Research and Patient Support fund.