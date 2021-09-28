Dr. John M. Croteau, 86, of Bedford, formerly of Keene, died Sept. 24, 2021, after a short illness.
Born in Keene on Dec. 9, 1934, he was the son of the late Omer and Sybil (Harper) Croteau of East Swanzey. Growing up during World War II, he admired his uncles who were fighting for our country. He was educated in the Keene school system and earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of New Hampshire. He earned his doctorate degree in dental medicine from Tufts Dental School. During his time in the U.S. Navy he was stationed in Boston and following his active duty he remained in the Reserves for several years.
Prior to retirement, Dr. Croteau owned and operated his own dental practice in Keene for over 50 years and was a founding member of Delta Dental. He had been a longstanding member of the Keene Lions Club. He volunteered his time to help the less fortunate by providing free dental care to local children.
He and his wife, Suzanne, enjoyed aviation, he piloting and she navigating their Cessna airplane, flying family and friends all over New England including the Cape and the Islands. An avid fisherman, he spent much of his time in the New Hampshire wilderness, teaching his children to respect nature and the love of fishing. He also liked hiking in the woods and skiing in the mountains with his loving family.
Dr. Croteau is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Suzanne (Vogeley) Croteau of Bedford; his children, Daniel L. Croteau and wife, Miika Keerd, of Hollis, Douglas M. Croteau and Diana Croteau of Winchester, Nicolee L. Croteau of Winchendon, Mass., Gabrielle (Croteau) Wiles of Gardner, Mass., Andrew J. Croteau and Dana (Seehale) Croteau of Gloucester, Mass., Marya L. Croteau of Concord, Edward J. Croteau of Goffstown, and Timothy J. Croteau of Gloucester, Mass.; his grandchildren, Chantal Croteau, Alicia Ferreira, Johnny Croteau, Valerie Croteau, Victoria Croteau, Khyra Kelly, Cassie Hulecki, Luca Croteau; many great-grandchildren; brothers Scott L. Croteau of Winchester and Thomas M. Croteau of Rollinsford; and many nephews and nieces.
Dr. Croteau was predeceased by his daughter Lynn M. Croteau, grandson Patrick Joseph Kelly, brother Gale H. Croteau of New Milford, Conn., and sister Kay E. Davis of Dover.
Calling hours at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St, corner of North Street, Manchester, will be Wednesday, Sept. 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. followed by a brief service in the funeral home chapel. Burial with military honors will be in the family lot at St. Joseph Cemetery, Keene, on Thursday, Sept. 30, at noon. The family requests that all attendees to the wake and committal service where a mask.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
