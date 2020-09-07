Dr. Gregory Nicholas Prah died unexpectedly on Sept. 3, 2020. He appeared in excellent health and was unaware of an underlying cancer affecting his heart. He maintained his strength and vigor to the end, collapsing after a day taking care of patients and working outside on his property in West Chesterfield. He was 54.
Greg was born Nov. 27, 1965, in Allentown, Pa., at Sacred Heart Hospital, the fourth of Theresa and the late Dr. Joseph Prah's five children. In addition to his mother, Greg is survived by his wife, Christine; his children: Nicholas, Andrew and Victoria; his siblings: Mary, Chris and Ted; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. His brother, Joe, predeceased him two months ago.
After graduating with a chemistry degree from the University of Pennsylvania, Greg earned his medical degree at the Medical College of Pennsylvania, now known as Drexel College of Medicine. He completed a surgical residency at Boston City Hospital and an anesthesia residency and cardio-thoracic fellowship at Tufts Medical Center. After working at Albany Medical Center in Albany, N.Y., and Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge, Mass., Greg moved his practice to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Vermont, where he led the department of anesthesiology for many years.
Greg overcame serious health conditions of his youth to enjoy a healthy, rewarding life. His world revolved around his family, and he enjoyed family vacations at Bethany Beach and Cape Cod, family sailing trips in Maine and traveling. He loved a challenging crossword puzzle, a good poker game, working outside, and making his own apple cider and maple syrup. Greg was known by friends and family for his out-sized personality, generosity, sense of humor and playful mischievousness which enlivened many a gathering.
Greg loved and was loved by many. He will be sorely missed. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Cancer Society to advance scientific research in the fight against cancer at https://donate3.cancer.org/.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with arrangements. To express condolences or share a memory of Greg, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
