Dr. Gary J. Bonitatibus, 62, of New Boston, passed in his sleep at home on July 7, 2021, following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer, with his wife by his side. He had suffered for years with diffuse idiopathic skeletal hyperostosis (DISH), a progressive, painful disease with no treatment or cure.
Dr. Bonitatibus was born in Marlborough, Mass. He moved while in junior and senior high school to Syracuse, N.Y., before ending his senior year of high school in Atlanta. He enrolled in Emory University in Atlanta through the early admission program. He was accepted to Harvard University and Stanford University for the doctoral program. He enrolled at Stanford and received his PhD in psychology.
“Dr. B” was a beloved former professor at Keene State College, published researcher, helicopter pilot and ordained minister from the “interweb.” He loved big dogs, sharing his home and heart with Bullmastiffs to Akitas. He enjoyed listening to NHPR and tending his flower beds.
His most proud accomplishment, aside from his doctorate degree from Stanford University, was being a bonus dad to his boys Elijah and Gabriel. He attended Boy Scout meetings, chaperoned school field trips, made boy trips on Disney Cruise Line, hosted boys-only weekly “Taco Tuesdays” and more. Gary was an “all-in” parent and husband — he was a deep romantic and would leave love notes for his wife, Elaine, in unassuming places like the flour bag or glove box in the truck. He loved holding hands. He was adventurous. He never knew where they were traveling and would say, “I just follow her.” He told everyone of his deep love for his wife and was known to brag that, “she has a chop saw and knows how to use it!”
Gary mentored many students and encouraged them to get involved in research and attend professional conferences. He enjoyed following their journeys over the years and many students stayed in touch. He was a popular colleague and involved in the union, a member of various committees and for some years was the Department Chair of the Psychology Department. He will be deeply missed by all.
Dr. Bonitatibus is survived by his wife, Elaine Bonitatibus, of New Boston; his bonus children: Elijah Surrell of Pilot Mountain, N.C.; and Gabriel Surrell of New Boston; his brothers, Paul Bonitatibus and Joseph Bonitatibus, of West Dennis, Mass.; his sister, Susanne Bonitatibus, of West Dennis, Mass.; and his precious fur babies: Shin’Yù, Emma and Gwen. Dr. Bonitatibus is predeceased by his father, John Bonitatibus; his mother, Cynthia (Gouveia) Bonitatibus; and his step/adopted mother, Rose Bonitatibus.
As a reformed Catholic, self-proclaimed atheist and Pastafarian, Dr. Bonitatibus declined any memorial services, and a private scattering of his mortal being will be held at a future date. The family requests you refrain from uprooting innocent flowers and instead search the couch and donate the change to the Arthritis National Research Foundation, 19200 Von Karman Ave., Suite 350, Irvine CA 92612, specifying DISH research in the name of Dr. Gary J. Bonitatibus.
