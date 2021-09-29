Dr. Earle “Ben” H. Staples Jr., 97, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Raleigh, N.C., after a period of declining health. Except for the last few years, he was a lifelong resident of Keene, born there Aug. 28, 1924, as the son of Earle H. Staples Sr. and Wilma I. (Scales) Staples.
Dr. Staples’ attendance at Dartmouth College was interrupted by World War II, and after returning from the war in 1946, he completed Tufts University Dental School in 1950. He practiced dentistry in Keene for 37 years, retiring in 1987.
He was married to Norma Lorandeau for 47 years until her death in 1996; and he later was married to Ann Brown Dinkel until her death in 2008.
Dr. Staples was a member of the United Church of Christ in Keene and associate member of the Saint Andrew United Church in Sarasota, Fla., where he and his wife, Ann, spent the wintertime.
Dr. Staples involvement in local organizations showed his civic commitment. He was involved in the Monadnock Region Dental Society (president), the New Hampshire Dental Society (trustee), Delta Sigma Delta, an international dental fraternity (life membership), New Hampshire Golf Association, and a 70-year member of the Keene Country Club (president). The Keene Lions Club (president) named him a Melvin Jones Fellow of the Lions Club International Foundation, the highest honor conferred by the foundation. He was also involved in the Lodge of the Elks (life member) and the Keene American Legion Post 4.
Ben loved fishing, hunting, snowshoeing and just walking in the woods. During high school he considered becoming a conservation officer.
Survivors include his son, Earle H. Staples III and wife, Judy Colditz, of Raleigh, N.C., and his daughter Cynthia H. Hirsch and husband, P. Thomas Hirsch, of Jackson, Wy., and his stepson, John “Jay” Dinkel and wife, Toni Dinkel, of Amherst. Additionally, six grandchildren survive him: Christian Staples, Suzanne Staples Ledwith, Matthew Hirsch, Sarah Hirsch, Jennifer Dinkel-Jones and Patricia Dinkel; as well as six great-grandchildren. His sister, Francella, died in 2015.
Burial will be in the Monadnock View Cemetery in Keene, with the Fletcher Funeral Home in charge of interment. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial remembrances may be sent to a charity of one’s choice.
