Dr. Don A. Holshuh, 74, a longtime area resident, passed away peacefully at his home in Surry on Friday, April 7, 2023.
His parents, Harold J. and Virginia (Young) Holshuh, welcomed their son into the world on March 4, 1949, in Akron, Ohio. Don grew up in Akron and was a 1967 graduate of Western Reserve Academy.
He continued his formal education, graduating summa cum laude from the University of Michigan in 1970, and later graduating in 1974 with a degree in medicine from Case Western Medical School.
Don started his medical career in 1976, practicing general medicine. In 1979 he found his medical niche, focusing his skills in dermatology, and in opening his own practice, caring for many patients throughout our community until his retirement in 2012.
He was a member and past president of the N.H. Medical Society and a founding member of the Surry Slow-Pokes Running Club. Don was an avid runner and cyclist, completing many marathons and triathlons all over the world, including the Boston Marathon 100, the first marathon of the new millennium in New Zealand, as well as marathons in a Kenya game park, the Great Wall of China, Antarctica, the Berlin Marathon and the New York Marathon. Don also achieved his dream of cycling the length of Africa, cycling from Cairo to Cape Town, and the Trans American Trail Southern Route.
He will be greatly missed by many, especially his wife of 16 years, Cindy A. (McCarthy) Holshuh, of Surry; his children: Jennifer Yelenosky and her husband, Michael, of Pittsburgh; Justin Holshuh and his wife, Ischande, of Tyler, Texas; Jennifer Mitchell and her husband, Adam Petermann, of Linthicum, Md.; Robert Mitchell and his wife, Jacquelyn, of Pelham; and Ethan Briggs and his wife, Melissa, of Milford; two grandchildren, Emmy Petermann and Charlotte Mitchell; his stepmother, Marie Ricks, of North Canton, Mass.; his mother-in-law, Shirley McCarthy, of Ipswich, Mass.; his brothers-in-law, Jack Jeter, of Akron, Ohio; and Ronald McCarthy and his wife, Martha, of Ipswich, Mass.; his sisters-in-law, Brenda McCarthy and Teresa McCarthy, both of Ipswich, Mass.; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.
His sister, Judy Jeter, and his father-in-law, Ronald McCarthy, predeceased Don.
Family and friends are invited to call on Friday evening, April 14, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. A celebration of Don’s life will be held at the family home, 71 Surry Dam Road, Surry, on Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Don’s memory to the Shriners Children’s Hospital, 5 Blossom St., Boston MA 02114.
To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.