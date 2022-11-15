Dr. Christine Mary Sweeney, of Keene, died peacefully on Nov. 12, 2022. She was 101.
Christine’s warmth, strength and determination will be remembered by all of those who knew, loved and respected her. She may have been slight in size, but she was a giant in her faith, as a teacher and in paving the way for women in higher education.
Dr. Sweeney was born on Sept. 5, 1921. She was the youngest child of Edward C. and Olive (Smith) Sweeney Sr. Christine was born and raised in Keene, attended Keene primary schools, and then graduated from Keene High School in 1939. Christine received her bachelor’s degree in education from Keene Teacher’s College (now Keene State College) in 1943. After serving a year as principal and teacher in an elementary school in East Swanzey, Christine worked as an assistant aircraft communicator with the Civil Aeronautics Administration during World War II. Christine was first assigned to Logan Airport in Boston, and later to LaGuardia Airport in New York City, where she stayed until V-E Day signifying the end of World War II in Europe.
Following her service to country, Christine returned to education, teaching from 1945 to 1960 at the primary and secondary levels in schools in New Hampshire, Connecticut and Virginia. While teaching in Arlington, Va., Christine continued her education by attending graduate classes at Georgetown University and earning a master of arts from Catholic University of America. She became a graduate assistant teacher there and, in 1962, she was awarded a doctoral degree. Christine wrote her PhD dissertation on the instruction of students with intellectual disabilities in public schools.
After receiving her doctorate degree, Dr. Sweeney was appointed to the full-time faculty at Catholic University, where she remained until 1966, when she joined the faculty at Emmanuel College in Boston. While teaching, she was an associate editor of the Catholic Educational Review from 1964 to 1966, for which she authored a regular monthly feature entitled “Elementary Education Notes.” Dr. Sweeney was a frequent speaker and director of workshops in education in Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. She also completed post-doctoral research at the University of Maryland on the topic "Biofeedback: Research and Applications."
In 1969, Dr. Sweeney joined the faculty of Keene State College, where she taught until her retirement in 1992. Her initial position was supervisor of student teaching, but she subsequently assumed various other teaching responsibilities in the Department of Education. In addition to her course load, Dr. Sweeney served on numerous college and department committees, and was appointed a charter member of the New Hampshire Professional Standards Board of Education, and became the first chair of its Board of Appeals. She was a member of several state and regional teams, which evaluated college and university programs in professional education as well as secondary school programs. Dr. Sweeney also served as a consultant and advisory panel member for several professional publications of the National Education Association and for other publishers of textbooks and publications in the areas of professional education.
In 1972, Dr. Sweeney was listed in "Who’s Who of Women" in both the World and American editions. In 1982, Dr. Sweeney was selected to conduct a workshop entitled “Fun and Confidence for Every Child — Reading Aloud” at the Ninth World Congress on Reading in Dublin, Ireland. Dr. Sweeney’s other publications, presentations, subjects taught, professional memberships and honors are too numerous to list. Throughout her career, the teaching of reading was Dr. Sweeney’s passion and focus.
During her tenure at Keene State College, Dr. Sweeney prevailed as plaintiff in the federal court case Sweeney v. Keene State College, fighting all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. Her case addressed the promotion and equal pay for women in higher education. It is considered a landmark case on employment discrimination in higher education and has been cited in numerous scholarly publications and law school textbooks. The Christine Sweeney Papers (related to her case) are among the archives at Keene State College and, in 2009, Dr. Sweeney was awarded the President’s Commission by the college for her “pioneering role in improving the climate for women at Keene State College.”
For several years before and after her retirement from Keene State College in 1992, Dr. Sweeney was an enthusiastic volunteer in Keene at the Historical Society of Cheshire County and the St. Joseph School Library. She also served as a Lector and Eucharistic Minister at Saint Bernard Catholic Church, where she was a member since her childhood.
Among her interests in retirement were art, music — Christine was a former member of the Keene Chorale, foreign and domestic travel and genealogy. Christine also enjoyed the outdoors and gardening, particularly growing roses.
Christine Sweeney is survived by four nieces and two nephews: Cheryl Ventura (William Suter) of Baltimore, Md.; Mary Nan Moser (Ken, deceased) of Winston-Salem, N.C.; Edward C. Sweeney III (Delores) of Swanzey; Patricia Foxwell (Steven) of northern Virginia; Dr. John R. Sweeney Jr. of Suffolk, Va.; and Martha Clark (Edwin) of Naples, Fla. She also lives on in her grandnieces and grandnephews and their fond memories of her and the books she shared with them.
Christine’s two brothers, Capt. John R. Sweeney Sr. (USN, Retired) and Edward C. Sweeney Jr., predeceased her, as did her sister, Margaret E. Sweeney.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Saint Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene on Thursday morning, Nov. 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. Msgr. Daniel O. Lamothe will be the celebrant. Burial will follow in the family lot at St. Joseph Cemetery, Main Street, Keene. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Christine’s name to: Keene State College Teachers Education Scholarship Fund, 229 Main St., Keene NH 03431; the Michael Bernard Sweeney — Eliot F. Guild Memorial Scholarship (Keene High School), 193 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431; or St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene NH 03431.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is entrusted with her services. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.