Douglas P. O'Neal

Douglas P. “Doug” O’Neal, 50, a longtime resident of Keene, passed away on Tuesday evening, Jan. 25, 2022, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
His parents, Michael McGee and Sandra (Parson) O’Neal, welcomed their son into the world on June 9, 1971, in Brattleboro. He was raised in Hinsdale by his mother, Sandra, and her husband, William O’Neal, who adopted Doug at an early age.
Doug was a 1991 graduate of Hinsdale High School, playing baseball during his high school years.
Doug worked as a route driver and district manager with The Keene Sentinel for several years.
He loved to fish and be out on the water kayaking. He was an avid NASCAR fan and loved watching the modified stock car races at Monadnock Speedway in Winchester. He enjoyed rooting for the Patriots and the Red Sox. Family cookouts and sitting around the fire pit in the evening brought Doug great joy.
Doug took great pride in watching his daughter, Shelby, play in her softball games.
Doug leaves behind his large family, including his wife of 19 years, Sarah L. (Trudelle) O’Neal, of Keene; his daughter, Shelby L. O’Neal, of Keene, and her boyfriend, Keegan Pratt, of Winchester; his mother, Sandra O’Neal, of Hinsdale; his sisters: Michelle Foster and her companion, Ben Kilanski, of Winchester; and Sarah E. O’Neal of Hinsdale; two stepsisters: Rhonda Evans Judkins and her husband, Tom, of Virginia; and Laurie Evans Shurin and her husband, Joe, of Lexington, S.C.; his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Julie Trudelle and Mike Cole of Keene; Matthew and Rebecca Trudelle of Bangor, Maine; Heather Bogart of Mobile, Ala.; and Joe King of Yountville, Calif.; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bob and Donna Trudelle, of Keene and Johanna and Stuart Beam, of Springfield, Vt; his grandparents, Richard Parson of Townsend, Vt., Jean Kalb of Keene and Robert Taylor of Alstead; his aunts and uncles: Richard Parson II of Brattleboro; Susan and Brian Simonds of Swanzey; Lisa and Doug Hinkley of Springfield, Vt., and Larry and Sunsok Kervella of Virginia; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members. Doug was predeceased by his father, Michael McGee; his stepfather, William O’Neal; his grandmothers, Lorraine Parson and Jane Kervella; and his grandfather, Gordon Trudelle.
A celebration of Doug’s life will be announced at a later date when we can celebrate out of doors in a setting that would be meaningful to where Doug enjoyed being.
