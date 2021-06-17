Douglas Ley, age 62, died at home surrounded by his family on Thursday, June 10, 2021, after a brief illness.
Doug was known for his booming laugh, clever sense of humor and dedication to helping others succeed. He was a husband, father, professor, labor leader and legislator, and enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. His hobbies included trying unique beers (including those brewed by his son, Isaac), watching the Bruins and Red Sox, taking road trips, reading and listening to a wide variety of music.
The son of Helen and Arthur Ley, Doug was born on Long Island, N.Y., on July 3, 1958. He grew up in Valley Stream, N.Y., and Newtown, Conn., and graduated from Gettysburg College in 1980. Doug earned a master’s and Ph.D. in history at the University of Wisconsin — Madison, where he met Mary. Doug taught history at Franklin Pierce University for 30 years, served as a legislator in the N.H. House of Representatives since 2012, and was House Majority Leader in 2018-20. He also served as president of AFT-NH since 2016.
He was beloved by family, friends and colleagues, especially his wife of 35 years, Mary (Amherdt); his sons, Ethan (Maggie) and Isaac (Tayah); his siblings, Diana (Sam) and Spencer; his mother-in-law, Ann; his siblings-in-law, and nieces and nephews.
We will remember Doug when cracking open a beer, stopping to read a plaque at a historic site and when hearing any Beatles tune on the radio. He will be dearly missed.
An informal memorial service for all will take place Saturday, June 19, 2021, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, at Branch and Blade Brewing in Keene. Light refreshments will be offered, and beer and wine will be available for purchase.
