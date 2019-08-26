Douglas L. French Jr.
Douglas Leon French Jr., 73, a resident of Keene, passed away on Aug. 16, 2019, surrounded by his family at Genesis Keene Center following a period of failing health.
He was born on May 17, 1946, to the late Dorothy Virginia French (Blood) and the late Douglas Leon French Sr. Doug was a 1964 graduate of Keene High School. He then went on to proudly serve in the U.S. Army and then to the U.S. Navy where he courageously volunteered to fight in the war of Vietnam.
He had a deep love for his country, music, nature and animals.
Doug was a longtime employee of the New Hampshire Forge Company, from which he retired from in 2010.
He is survived by his children, Virginia (Ginny) Kendall of Fitzwilliam, Julie French Pierce of Lebanon, Christopher French of Sullivan, and Matthew French of Portsmouth; his brothers, David L. French and wife, Lorraine, of Sanbornton, Dennis L. French and wife, Wendy, of Keene and Daniel L. French and wife, Caroline, of Keene; his sister, Anna French of Keene; and several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family members.
A graveside service will be held at Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene on Friday, Aug. 30, at 11 a.m. There will be no calling hours.
The Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St.. Keene is assisting the family with these arrangements. Please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com to leave an online remembrance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.