Douglas Haven Scribner died at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene on Sept. 25, 2022. He was 72 years old.
A lifelong resident of the Monadnock Region, Doug enjoyed hiking, rock climbing, cycling, photography and boating.
Doug will be greatly missed by his son, Tim, and his wife, Leanne, and their two sons, Patric and Conner; as well as numerous other family and friends in the area.
Doug’s ashes will be interred with his parents and sister at Oak Hill Cemetery in West Swanzey on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at 11 a.m.
