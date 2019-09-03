Douglas Holbrook Treat, 88, of Dover, died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Watson Fields following a period of declining health.
He leaves his wife, Nancy (Ladd) Treat of Dover; his children, Douglas and wife, Gayle, of Winchester, James and wife, Barbara, of North Bennington Vt., Timothy and wife, Rebecca, of Concord, Julie Blais and husband, Kevin, of Hampton, Amy Hopkins and husband, Ed, of Hampton, and Michelle Clancy and husband, Tom, of Dover; as well as dozens of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his sisters, Connie Aron and Ruth Stearns of Keene; and many other family members.
He was born and raised in Keene, the son of Elvin A. and Dorothy (Holbrook) Treat, in his early years, Doug was a star athlete in basketball, baseball and football at Keene High, Taft School and Yale University, and spent time in the U.S. Army at Sandia Base, N.M.
He later went on to found Yankee Concepts with his wife Nancy, creating a successful business, obtaining three patents, and being among the first in the world to print bar code labels.
An avid golfer, historian, aviation buff, dancer and lover of all sports, Doug had a keen sense of humor, and was never without a story or a joke.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, followed by a gathering of family and friends at Boscawen Town Hall from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
