It is with deep sadness that the family of Douglas E. Wright announces his passing on May 4, 2022, at home from a sudden illness.
He was born on Sept. 15, 1942, in Keene, the son of Ray A. Wright and Abbie Crane Wright. He married Sharon Ann Shinners in Keene in 1970. They celebrated their 50th anniversary with their family in October 2020.
Doug was a 1960 graduate of Keene High School and following graduation began working at Elliot Community Hospital (now Cheshire Medical Center) in Keene. In 1976, he moved his family to Franklin, where he accepted the job as materials manager for the Franklin Regional Hospital. He remained in that job for 40 years. Doug was a volunteer firefighter for the Keene Fire Department from 1962 to 1975. He was the president of the N.H. Purchasing Managers Association from 1988 to 1989. He was the recipient of the Franklin Community Hospital’s highest honor, the Sam Melkonian Award, in 1990. He also received the Distinguished Professional In Health Care Materials Management Award in 1992. After moving back to Keene in 2016, he was a volunteer at Cheshire Medical Center until his death.
Doug’s passions included bowling, camping, photography and working out at the gym. He also took great pride in raising his beloved grandson, Sam. He also had a passion for his family genealogy and spent many hours over the years researching and gathering information.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sharon Wright, of Keene; his son, Scott Wright, of Littleton; his grandson, Samuel Wright, of Keene; his granddaughters, Allisyn Wright of Lakeport and Chelsea Wright of Meredith; his brother, Winston Wright, of Fitzwilliam; his nieces, Debra Beach (Charles) and Terri Handy (Phil); his nephew, Kenneth Wright (Sherry), of Fitzwilliam; and many grandnieces, grandnephews and cousins.
He is predeceased by his parents; his daughter, Kerri Wright; his brother, Morgan Wright; and his great-granddaughter, Marissa.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery in Swanzey Center. In lieu of flowers, those who wish can make a memorial contribution to The Cheshire Health Foundation, 580 Court St., Keene NH 03431 to aid in purchasing new specialized equipment.
Arrangements have been made by The Cremation Society of New Hampshire — Manchester.
