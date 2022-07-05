Douglas E. Wood, 86, of Swanzey passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 27, 2022, after a brief period of declining health at Applewood in Winchester.
He was born a son to the late Laura (Abbott) and Russell A. Wood on Oct. 11, 1935, in Montpelier, Vt. Doug attended Windsor High School in Vermont. He also served nine years in Company G of the Vermont National Guard.
On Sept. 11, 1969, Doug exchanged vows with Myrna R. Curtis. They had a simple service in Reno, Nev.
Doug worked at Homestead Woolen Mill as a property manager. He worked there for 30 years until he retired in 2001. Doug was also an active member of the Keene Moose Lodge No. 478 since 1979. Where he served on many committees, Ritual Teams; he was also president, secretary/treasurer, junior governor and governor of the Keene Moose Lodge, as well as attending five of the Moose Lodge International Conventions. Doug had won an Association Trophy for his Ritual Position and his Lodge Team had been number one in the Association each time he competed.
Doug love spending his free time reading, shooting pool, working outside in his garden, wood working, golfing and playing cards, especially cribbage. He also enjoyed bowling and traveling to Hawaii. Doug also designed and built a house in Westport where he lived until 2003. Doug was a very social person and would strike up a conversation with anyone whether he knew them or not.
Doug is survived by his wife, Myrna Wood of Swanzey; his four children, Kevin L. Jefts and his wife, Holly, of Winchester, Thomas J. Wood Sr. of Keene, Robert N. Wood and his wife, Patricia, of Canaan, and Lori A. Metcalf and her husband, Doug, of Swanzey; along with his eight grandchildren, Heather, Ashlee, Andy, Tommy, Nicole, Evan, Kiahna and Autumn; and his 11 great grandchildren. Douglas is now rejoined with his son, Kelley D. Wood, who passed away July 2021 and his granddaughter Lindsey A. Metcalf who passed away June 2016.
A burial will be held Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Westport Cemetery, Homestead Avenue and Westport Village Road, Swanzey, with a gathering at 11:30 a.m. at Tempesta’s Restaurant, 401 Winchester St., Keene.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that all donations go to Gert’s Pantry, P.O. Box 5, Swanzey NH 03446. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).