Douglas E. Oatley II, 35, of Walpole, passed away at his home on March 26, 2021.
His parents, Douglas E. Oatley and Erin (McCarron) Oatley, welcomed their son into the world on Aug. 20, 1985, in Hyannis, Mass. Doug grew up in Keene and was a graduate of Keene High School. A member of the Army National Guard, Doug was deployed to Iraq, serving there from 2006-07.
At the time of his passing, Doug was self-employed as a carpenter, but he was best known for his passion of being in nature. He thru-hiked from Georgia to Maine on the Appalachian Trail, and from Mexico to Canada on the Pacific Crest Trail. He was inspired by others to attempt these endeavors and, in turn, inspired so many more by completing them. Doug also had a great appreciation and love for his pets and animals in the outdoors. He was a talented musician who enjoyed jamming with his friends and family on his guitar. Doug’s sense of humor uplifted those around him and could easily lighten any mood by bringing a smile to your face.
He will be greatly missed by many, especially his father, Douglas E. Oatley, of Westmoreland; his mother, Erin Bowers, of Hamilton, Va.; his siblings: Michael Oatley of Purcellville, Va.; Kevin Oatley of Spofford; Cole Rogers of Glastonbury, Conn.; Morgan Rogers of Manchester; Anthony Oatley of Westmoreland; and Emma Bowers of Leesburg, Va.; his partner, Jenny Scadova, of Walpole; and many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
Services for Doug will be held privately by the family. The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
