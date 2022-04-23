Douglas Bushnell Foster went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 16, 2022.
He was born on Dec. 29, 1945, at Memorial Hospital in Brattleboro, and was the son of Wallace Ware Foster and Eleanor Florence Bushnell. Doug attended the Green Street School and graduated from Brattleboro Union High School in 1964.
In 1966, Doug earned an associates degree in electrical engineering from Vermont Technical College in Randolph, Vt. From 1966-67, he attended the U.S. Army School to repair radars and computers for the Nike Hercules Missiles, and then was stationed in Swedesboro, N.J., from 1967-69. Doug received a National Defense Service Medal and was a Sharpshooter M-14.
From 1969 to 1971, he attended an ITT school to learn to repair radars and computers for the BMEWS sites in Clear, Alaska. He then went back to school at Indiana Institute of Technology in Fort Wayne, Ind., and graduated in 1973 with an electrical engineering degree.
Doug moved to Pennsylvania in 1973 and thereafter worked for several companies, including Square D Co., General Electric, Friedman Electric and Anesco.
Tennis was his lifetime favorite sport. He was a member of USTA and the Keene Racquet Club, and he played at the Brattleboro Outing Club as well, where his picture is still on the wall. He competed in singles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles in Pennsylvania, winning numerous local, regional and national awards.
In addition to tennis, Doug was an avid skier and hunter. He had many fond memories of enjoying these activities with his father. After moving to Spofford in the ‘60s, his father started a boat business, Spofford Boat Sales, on Route 9. A few years after his father’s death in 1997, Doug decided to retire to New Hampshire with his fiancé, Mary Anne, and continue the business his father had begun. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed boating on Spofford Lake, where the Fosters had a beach property. He had also gone ice boating on the lake with his dad in the winter. Doug loved dogs, and had two German Shorthair Pointers and then Yorkshire Terriers during his lifetime.
Doug served on the planning board in Chesterfield and enjoyed participating in local events. He attended Monadnock Covenant Church in Keene and Grace Church in Chesterfield on occasion.
Doug passed peacefully at his home with Mary Anne. He had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s several years prior. They had been together for 26 years.
A service will be held at Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene, on Friday, April 29, 2022, at noon. Burial with military honors will follow at Friedsam Cemetery, Route 63, Chesterfield. In lieu of flowers, a tribute donation may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Ave., Suite 1700, Chicago IL 60601 (www.alz.org) to further research to combat this terrible disease.
Foley Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Doug, please visit www.FoleyFuneralHome.com.
