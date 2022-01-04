Douglas A. Gray Jr.

Douglas A. “Doug” Gray Jr., 75, of Robbins Street, Hinsdale, a longtime resident of the area, died Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon following an extended period of failing health.
Doug was born at home in Waterbury, Vt., on Feb. 15, 1946, the son of Douglas and Yvonne Rose (Therrien) Gray. He attended schools in St. Johnsbury, Vt., and Keene, graduating from Keene High School with the class of 1964.
He went on to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Army stationed stateside during the Vietnam War. Following his honorable discharge, he continued his service in the U.S. Army Reserves.
Doug worked as a machinist, employed at the former Kingsbury Machine Tool Corp. in Keene. He retired in 2008 following 29 years of faithful service with the company.
Of his pastimes and interests, he enjoyed classic cars, riding his Harley-Davidson, puttering around his home and fixing anything that needed to be repaired. He was known for his spirit of friendship and enjoyed striking up a conversation with whoever he met. He liked wedding cake.
Survivors include his children: Douglas III and his wife, Teresa, of Hinsdale; Cindy Connors and her husband, Terry, of Surry; Paula (Gray) Sarringer of Guilford, Vt.; son, Dana, of Hinsdale; and stepdaughter, Patti (Bills) Champagne, of Fairfield, Maine. Additionally, he leaves 12 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Doug was predeceased by a sister, Carol Phippard; and his two beloved dogs, “Spike” and “Snoopy.”
Due to the increase in the global pandemic, memorial services will be postponed until later in the springtime at a date and time to be announced by the funeral home. He will be buried in West Brattleboro (Vt.) Cemetery on Mather Road.
Memorial contributions in Doug’s name may be made to The Monadnock Humane Society Shelter, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.