Dorothy Y. DuGray, 92, a longtime resident of Keene, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2023, with family by her side. Her life was full of love for her family and friends.
Leroy and Ruby (Gault) Young welcomed their daughter into the world on Oct. 2, 1930, in Medford, Mass. One of seven children, Dorothy was lovingly raised by her father’s sister, Elsie (Young), and her husband, Merton Fisk, and grew up in Merrimack and Milford. She graduated from Milford High School in 1949. It was there that she met and eventually married her husband, Edward DuGray.
In August 1956, the family moved to Keene. Dorothy was a devoted stay-at-home mother for many years. Once her children were in school, she found a job at Monadnock Children’s Family Center and then became a librarian at Wheelock Elementary School, where she volunteered for the Parent Teacher Association.
Dorothy was an active member of her community. She attended the First Baptist Church in Keene and served on the Women’s Fellowship committee, which organized many activities for the church including making prayer shawls and hosting luncheons. She also participated in the bell choir for several years. Dorothy, Edward and their close friends created a social group called the Rye Pond Association. They enjoyed friendship and many fun-filled gatherings.
When they retired, Dorothy and Edward traveled extensively — to all 50 states — always bringing home small gifts for each family member. They loved road trips in their RV and camping with their children and grandchildren. Dorothy also liked taking pictures, playing cards and being with family and friends.
She volunteered at The Colonial Theatre and Cheshire Medical Center, where she knitted hats for newborn babies. She also knitted clothing for the Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities. Dorothy was kind and took care of many people over the years.
Dorothy was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Edward, on Jan. 20, 2007.
Survivors include her four children: Richard DuGray; Cheryl Castor; Robert DuGray and his wife, Diane; and Linda Sue Howell; her 10 grandchildren: Sarah Johnson (and her husband, Dan), Kate Ells (and her husband, Devin), Michael Johnson, Suzanne DuGray, Wade DuGray (and his wife, Kelly), Bridget Toepfer (and her husband, Matthew), Rachel Harvey (and her husband, Jacob), Hannah Russell (and her husband, Jason), Kali Howell and Kirby Howell; her 13 great-grandchildren: Kayla Goodnow, Merin Ells, Quinn Ells, Ava Johnson, Samuel Castor, Alice Toepfer, Emma Johnson, Beckett Castor, Norah Harvey, Quincey Toepfer, Sophia Russell, Matilda Harvey and Esmerelda DuGray; her great-great granddaughter, Aspen Knowles; and her sister, Edith Adams.
Dorothy is also predeceased by her mother and father, Ruby and Leroy: Mama Elsie and Daddy Merton; and her siblings, Marion, David, Donald, Bobby and Elsie.
Funeral services will be held Friday, June 16, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the First Baptist Church, 105 Maple Ave., Keene. Burial with committal prayers will be held on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the Riverside Cemetery, 460 Nashua St., Milford.
The family would like to thank Sharon, Lorraine Austin and Langdon Place of Keene for their care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. DuGray’s memory to The First Baptist Church, 105 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431; Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities, 91 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431; or to Hospice of HCS, Home Healthcare Hospice and Community Services, P.O. Box 564, Keene NH 03431.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with Mrs. DuGray’s care. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.