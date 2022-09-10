Dorothy Stuart (Robertson) Arwe, 94, died peacefully on Hilton Head Island, S.C., on Sept. 8, 2022.
She was born in Brattleboro on Aug. 13, 1928, the eldest child of Ellis and Dorothy (Drynan) Robertson. She lived in Brattleboro until she was 8, when she, along with her parents and two brothers, moved to Keene, where her father worked for the Robertson & Bennett automobile dealership.
nitially residing on Washington Street, she attended Washington Elementary School and Central Junior High School and, having moved to Bradford Road, graduated from Keene High School in 1946.
She is survived by her children: Karen McClure and her husband, James McClure, of Durham, N.C.; and her son, Michael Arwe, and his wife, Rachel Buchsbaum, of Winchester, Mass.; her grandchildren: Hannah Arwe and her husband, Kevin; Jacob Arwe; Tommy McClure; and Amanda McClure; her great-grandson, Sal; her brothers, Timothy Robertson and James Robertson; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
She was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth J. Arwe, on May 6, 1987.
Dorothy attended Carnegie Institute of Technology from 1946 until 1949 and then transferred to Keene Teachers’ College, from which she graduated in 1951.
After her first date with Kenneth in April 1950, she told a friend that she had met the man she would marry. They were engaged by December of that year and married on June 23, 1951.
She was most proud of the fact that she was the first woman Chairman of the Board of Cheshire Medical Center, and the first woman director of both Keene Savings Bank and the Keene Clinic. In addition, she was a past director of the Keene Country Club, the Keene Senior Center and Prospect Hill Home; a past president of the Cheshire Hospital Auxiliary; a past president and treasurer of the Ladies Charitable Society; and president of Realties Inc.
She had especially fond memories of her Grandmother Robertson, especially her Indian pudding; her Aunt Nell, who always wore something red; her Auntie Florence; her cousin, Eleanor; tracing her genealogy back to the first millennium; the family camping trips to Canada and Virginia, and the later trips with her children and grandchildren to Greece, Ireland and Amsterdam; telling stories about growing up in Keene, like skipping school with the Harrisville boys and getting caught; and gardening in the yard with her husband on those long summer Sundays.
A celebration of her life will take place at a location, time and date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in her memory to either the Friends of the Ashuelot River Park, Inc. or the Ladies Charitable Society.