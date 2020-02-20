Dorothy M. Leighton
Dorothy M. (Shillady) Leighton, 94, of 601 West St., Keene, passed away early Feb. 17, 2020. Her family was constantly at her side.
She was born on Nov. 1, 1925, in Boston, daughter of Gladys (Merrill) and Joseph H. Shillady Sr. Her family had already moved to Keene. She lived all her life in Keene and graduated from Keene High School in 1943, and from the University of New Hampshire in 1947, cum laude. Mrs Leighton had worked at Elliot Community Hospital for three years as an assistant dietitian before raising her children. She then worked 26 years for the Keene Clinic as supervisor of several support services. After retirement, she worked as a bookkeeper for MacEdge Computers, owned by her son, Gary.
In her youth she was very active in the Rainbow Girls, both local and state. She took part in the Girl Scouts and Brownies. As an adult she assisted with a Girl Scout and a Cub Scout troop. She participated in several musical groups, including the Keene Orchestral Society, and the Keene High band and chorus. She was a longtime member of the United Church of Christ, was a member of the first children’s choir of the church and was on the dining room committee. She worked on the church fair for many years.
Mrs. Leighton was a member of the Keene Woman’s Club, the Keene Clinic retirees luncheon group, the Bretwood Ladies Golf League, and bowled in several leagues at Yankee Lanes. She hosted a weekly bridge club at her home for many years. She had been active in the Symonds School PTA and pre-school groups for many years. She also worked as a volunteer at the Cheshire Medical Center.
Mrs. Leighton enjoyed traveling, ceramics and painting. She enjoyed card games, reading, knitting, crossword and jigsaw puzzles and she especially enjoyed “game night” with her five grandchildren when they were young and also as adults. She was a Swamp Bats fan for 19 years and attended the vast majority of home games with her son, Brian.
She is survived by one son, Brian R. Leighton, and his wife, Maria Dolores, of Keene; and her grandchildren: April Leighton of Keene; Leona Leighton of Dorchester, Mass.; Mary Leighton of Leominster, Mass.; and Briana Leighton and John Leighton, both of Keene. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Carla Shillady, of Sarasota, Fla.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Her loved ones who passed on before her include her husband, Richard F. Leighton, whom she married March 9, 1947 — Richard passed in 1984; her son, Gary B. Leighton, of Portsmouth, who passed in 2016; her sister, Shirley, and her brother-in-law, Calvin Wyman, of Portsmouth; her brother, Joseph Shillady Jr., of Plant City, Fla.; two brothers-in-law; Roger Leighton Sr. of Alton, and Ralph Leighton of Florida; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Leighton Alden, of Alton; and two step-sisters, Joyce Clark Adams and Gladys Clark Whiting.
A memorial service will be held at the United Church of Christ, 23 Central Square, Keene on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. Burial service will be at the Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. There will be no calling hours.
Fletcher Funeral Home (www.FletcherFuneralHome.com) is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Radio Fund of the United Church of Christ, 23 Central Square, Keene NH 03431.
