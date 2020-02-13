Dorothy M. Kapiloff
Dorothy M. Kapiloff, 91, of Jaffrey and a former longtime resident of Keene, passed away at her home in Jaffrey on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, where she lived for the last several months with her daughter Sharon.
She was born Oct. 31, 1928, in Fitzwilliam. Dorothy “Dot” grew up in North Swanzey and was a graduate of Keene High School. In 1950 she married Lawrence Kapiloff, who predeceased her in 2015.
Dorothy worked for several years with the former Kingsbury Corporation in Keene before joining the Peerless Insurance Company in Keene.
She was a member of the VFW Keene Post 799 Ladies Auxiliary. In years past, she often sent recipes and poems to the Keene Sentinel. She enjoyed going to yard sales and taking bus trips with her best friend, Pat. Dot was a collector of owls, beginning in the early 1960s when an owl landed in a pine outside the kitchen window. Anything owl, someone would give to her to add to her extensive collection that graced the walls and shelves of her home. From towels to figurines, if it displayed an owl, it was added to her collection.
Dorothy will be remembered by her five children, Glenn Kapiloff and his wife, Sharri, of Maine, Gerald Kapiloff and his wife, Jennifer, of Onalaska Wash., Linda Kapiloff of Placentia, Calif., Sharon Russell of Jaffrey and Sandy Trybulski and her husband, Bill, of Acworth. There are 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She is survived by her brothers Ralph Kendall, Donald Kendall and William Kendall. She was predeceased by siblings Ruth Elliot, George Kendall and Marion Pasno.
Services and burial in the Monadnock View Cemetery, Keene, will be private.
For those who wish, donations may be made in Dot Kapiloff’s memory to the preservation of owls at the Vermont Institute of Natural Science (https://vinsweb.org/donate/).
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements.
