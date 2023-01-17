Dorothy M. Johnson

Dorothy Mary (Bernhardt) Johnson, 100, of Arch Street, Keene, and formerly of Ridgewood Avenue, Keene, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, at Langdon Place in Keene.
She was born in Queens, N.Y., on Aug. 22, 1922, the daughter of Madeleine Dorothy (Csillag) and John Anthony Bernhardt. She grew up in Queens, N.Y., graduating from Queens College at age 19, and Columbia University at age 20 with a master’s degree in economics.
After graduating college, she worked on Wall Street and later in life worked for many years as a bookkeeper with the Florence Corporation. She and her husband, Ray, moved from Commack, N.Y., to Keene 33 years ago, where she became a longtime member of the Keene Senior Center. She loved listening to The Cheshiremen, with whom her husband, Ray, sang for many years.
She is survived by her four children: Raymond E. Johnson 3rd and his wife, Christine, of Bayport, N.Y.; Kathleen Becker and her husband, Philip, of Bellingham, Wash.; Mary Davis of Doral, Fla.; and Christine Thayer and her husband, Jeff, of Boulder, Colo.; four granddaughters; four grandsons; 10 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Her husband, Ray; a sister, Jeanne Bernhardt; and two brothers, John and Ken Bernhardt, predeceased her.
Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, April 28, 2023, from 10 a.m. to noon at Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. A graveside service will follow at 12:30 p.m. in St. Joseph Cemetery, Main Street, Keene. All are welcome to attend both services.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Mr. Johnson’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, Mass. and New Hampshire Chapter, 480 Pleasant St., Watertown MA 02472.