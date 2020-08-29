Dorothy M. Capron, 89, of Peterborough, passed away peacefully at Summerhill Assisted Living on Aug. 25, 2020.
She was born in Peterborough on Oct. 21, 1930, the daughter of Elmer and Mildred (Spaulding) Mclaughlin.
Dorothy grew up in Peterborough, where she met Harold. While dating they frequented the dance floors. They purchased their lifelong residence at 17 Maple Ave. in Peterborough in 1959. Dorothy started as a teller at the First National Bank in Peterborough and worked her way up to vice president over her career. Harold and Dorothy loved to sing in the church choir at the Union Congregational Church and were longtime members. Family being at the core of Dorothy’s life, she spent much of her time at one mother’s home or the other with constant love and support. When not engaged in family activities she had a competitive group of card players and friends.
Dorothy is survived by her nephew, Herbert Capron Jr., of Boxford, Mass.; and her nieces: Sharon Fields of Swanzey; and Charlene Loomis of Waterbury, Conn.; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Harold W. Capron, after 62 years of marriage, in 2012.
A graveside service will be held on Aug. 30, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Pine Hill Cemetery, Peterborough, where Dorothy will be laid to rest with her husband. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dorothy’s name to the Monadnock Humane Society, as she was an avid animal supporter.
