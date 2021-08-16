Dorothy L. Piper

Dorothy L. (Loiselle) Piper, 96, a lifelong resident of Keene, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at the Keene Center Genesis.
Her parents, Walter and Gladys (Scott) Loiselle, welcomed their daughter into the world on July 10, 1925, in Keene. She was a 1943 graduate of Keene High School.
Dorothy took great pride in her role as homemaker, wife and mother to her two children.
She is survived by her two children: Joanne N. Piper of Keene; and Jonathan D. Piper of Westmoreland; her grandchildren: Natalie F. Lambert and her husband, Robert Whiteley; Jessica K. Lambert and her husband, Burgess E. Nichols II; and Gregory S. Lambert; and her great-grandson, Burgess E. “Trip” Nichols III. She was predeceased by her husband, David A. Piper, on Dec. 5, 2000.
In keeping with Dorothy’s wishes of “keeping it simple,” services and burial were held privately by the family.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
