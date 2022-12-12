Dorothy June Fernie

Dorothy June “Dottie” Fernie of Swanzey, formerly of Keene, passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease, with her husband, Gary, at her bedside, on Dec. 5, 2022, at the age of 84.
Dorothy married Gary Fernie on July 11, 1998, after being widowed by her late husband, John F. Boyle, who died in 1993.
Dorothy was born Dorothy June Thompson on June 17, 1938, daughter of the late Francis V. Thompson Sr. and the late Elsie (Lounder) Thompson of Keene.
Dorothy attended Keene schools and was in the graduating class of 1956.
She is predeceased by her parents, Francis and Elsie Thompson; two late husbands, Cleo Olmstead of Keene, and John F. Boyle of Keene; her daughter, Catherine; her brother, Rodney Thompson; her son, John F. Olmstead; her grandson, David Olmstead; her son, Michael J. Boyle; her son-in-law, Robert L. Miles; and her grandson, Robert L. Miles II.
Dorothy worked at various businesses in Keene, including Keene Wood Heel, Valley Green Motel, The Hungry Lion Restaurant and O.K. Fairbanks grocery store.
Dorothy loved to watch baseball and softball games both locally and nationally. She was an avid gardener, loved camping, crocheting, singing and listening to gospel music and was a frequent bingo player. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Dorothy is survived by her husband of 24 years, Gary Fernie; her brother, Francis V. Thompson Jr. (Butch), of Westport; her son, Edward J. Olmstead, and his wife, Myrlene, of Leander, Texas; her son, Ross A. Boyle, and his wife, Kim, of Swanzey Center; her daughter, Kathleen D. Miles, of Keene; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene.
Private services will be held in the spring of 2023.
The family has asked that in lieu of flowers donations be made to The Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org).