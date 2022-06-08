Dorothy Jean Camden, 91, of Fitzwilliam, died Thursday June 2, 2022, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
She was born in Flint, Mich., on June 27, 1930, a daughter of the late Bertram Francis Bentson and Anna Marie (Langford) Beam. Jean had been a resident of Fitzwilliam for the past 42 years, formerly living in Raymond, Neb., Burdette, N.Y., and Romeo, Utica and Pontiac, Mich. She had been employed at Yankee Magazine in Dublin for 20 years, first as a purchasing agent and then as an editorial assistant, particularly for the cook editor. She was very proud to have her name appear in the Yankee masthead. In her later years she worked as a housekeeper at RiverMead Lifecare Community in Peterborough, but she started her career in Flint, Mich., most notably working for Buick in public relations and then as assistant secretary to the CEO. While living in New York, she worked at White’s Nursery and as secretary to the Dean of the Veterinary College at Cornell University.
Jean was a very active person in every community she lived in. She was an avid gardener, antique collector and cook. She was a superb seamstress, and also quilted and braided rugs. She never forgot a name after being introduced to someone.
She is survived by two daughters, Marge Badois of Londonderry, and Marcia Camden of Fitzwilliam; two granddaughters, Rebecca Badois and Lindsey Badois; two great-grandchildren, Camden Badois, and Daphne Reekie; her sister, Esther Wickstrom, of Zephyr Hills, Fla.; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter, Carol Camden, and her brothers, James Allen and Robert Beam.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Society, the American Heart Association or Cheshire Medical Center.
The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium of Derry and Londonderry are assisting the family with arrangements. To send a condolence please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com.
