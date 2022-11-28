Dorothy J. (Womeldorff) Lynde, 95, a resident of Keene and formerly Afton, Okla., Walpole and Swanzey, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.
She was born in Miami, Okla., to the late Mable (Helm) and Claud Womeldorff on Oct. 1, 1927. Dorothy was educated and graduated from Miami High School in Miami, Okla., with the class of 1946.
On July 15, 1955, in Oklahoma City, Okla., Dorothy exchanged vows with the love of her life, Robert L. Lynde. They had a simple service and were married for 48 years until Robert passed away on Feb. 6, 2003.
Dorothy enjoyed spending her time being a homemaker and being with her children. She also worked hard on her flower gardens, weaving cane chairs and upholstering. Dorothy loved making clothing by knitting, crocheting or sewing them together. She also spent some of her time at the Walpole Grange or out fishing.
Ms. Lynde is survived by her four children: Robert L. Lynde II and his wife, Valerie, of Bellows Falls; Kevin E. Lynde of Keene; Rebecca A. Lynde of Keene; and Karen C. Phillips of Keene; and a sister, Barbara A. Love, of Yukon, Okla. She is also survived by her three grandchildren: David Lynde of New Ipswich, Keith Lynde of Lebanon and Christopher Lynde of West Lebanon; her two great-grandchildren, Nathan Lynde and Melody Lynde; along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
She is now rejoined with her parents; her husband, Robert; her son, David Lynde; and her four siblings: Mary, Jim, Raymond and Irene.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. A burial will take place in the spring of 2023 with dates and times to be announced later online and in the local paper.
Although flowers will gladly be accepted, the family has requested that donations be made out to Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, 69 Island St., Keene NH 03431; or to Keene Emergency Medical Services (EMS), 31 Vernon St., Keene NH 03431.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
