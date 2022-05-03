Dorothy J. “Judi” (Chickering) Handy, 79, a longtime resident of Marlow and formerly of Troy and Marlborough, died on Thursday, April 28, 2022. She passed peacefully in the familiar surroundings of her home with the love of family near after a period of declining health.
Dorothy was born the daughter of the late Henrietta (Demange) and Carroll Chickering on Nov. 24, 1942, in Keene. She was educated locally and attended Marlborough schools. On Oct. 20, 1959, she exchanged vows with Lyle A. Handy Sr. in a simple ceremony. They have been married for 62 years. She was employed at Smith’s Medical in Keene as an assembler and a lead person for more than 30 years until her retirement in 2008.
Judi enjoyed going shopping, especially grocery shopping. Time was spent playing games on her computer and visiting with family. Judi also enjoyed being home and keeping a tidy and comfortable place to live. She was an animal lover and loved all animals, even once owning a hybrid wolf, Cody.
Mrs. Handy is survived by her husband, Lyle A. Handy Sr., of Marlow; her four children and their spouses: David C. Handy and his wife, Johanna, of Sandford, Maine; Lyle A. Handy Jr. of Sullivan; Julie A. Alexander and her husband, Leon “Beef”; and Eric A. Handy and his wife, Kari, of Troy; and her beloved pug, Mack II; a sister, Patricia Vanderheide, of Port St. Lucia, Fla.; and a brother, Christopher Chickering, of Keene; eight grandchildren: Shawn Handy and his wife, Linda, Matthew Goodell and his wife, Cassie, Ashley Beauregard, Stephanie Alexander and her significant other, Matt Paquette; Stacie Spoor and her husband, Derek, Nicholas Handy and his wife, Elizabeth, Tomi Ingalls and Colby Handy. In addition, she is survived by 15 great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She is predeceased by her parents; a sister, Carol; and her beloved pets, Mr. Mack, Missy and Mia.
We would like to send a special thank you to all the wonderful staff at Hospice and the Norris Cotton Cancer Center for taking such good care of our wife and mother during this time. A special thank you to nurses Kelly and Erin, and Dr. Randhawa, for all you did for which we will be forever grateful.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, May 5, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the funeral chapel at Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. A mass with Christian burial rights to follow will occur on Friday, May 6, 2022, at 10 a.m. in St. Bernard Church, Parish of the Holy Spirit, 161 Main St., Keene. Burial will follow at Marlow Village Cemetery, School Street, Marlow. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Flowers would gladly be accepted. However, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of Dorothy J. Handy to: the Norris Cotton Cancer Center, 580 Court St., Keene NH 03431; or to Hospice at HCS P.O. Box 564, Keene NH 03431.
All Services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
