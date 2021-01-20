On Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, Dorothy G. Roloff passed away at the Jaffrey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
Dorothy Ann was born in Boston to William and Ann Marie (Gorman) Glennon. She was raised in Chelsea, Mass., and after graduating Chelsea High School she joined the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Randolph Field/Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, where she met the love of her life, Donald H. Roloff Sr. (USAF). They were married on Feb. 14, 1953, and enjoyed more than 50 years together until he passed away in 2004.
Dorothy was the consummate military wife, organizing the household and kids and creating a home wherever Don’s deployments sent them. She was a gifted artist and loved to do arts and crafts, especially drawing and painting. A Cub Scout Den mother, Girl Scout leader and member of Officers’ Wives Clubs, she made lifelong friends wherever she went. When Don was deployed to Vietnam, Dorothy sent him weekly tapes from the family’s home in Virginia so he would not miss out on his children’s milestones.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband; her daughter, Terese Ann Roloff; her daughter-in-law, Margaret B. (Walker) Roloff; and her brothers: Dennis, Walter and Murdock Glennon. She is survived by her children: Donald H. Roloff Jr. (Liz); Deborah A.R. Butler; and Kathryn Roloff (Bob Stern); her grandchildren: Kathryn Roloff Holmes, Kelly Ann Butler, Jennifer Hitchcock, Jenna Stern and William Stern; her great-grandchildren: Mason and Marcus Holmes, and Harper Kate Hitchcock; her brothers and sisters: William Glennon, Mary Casucci, Catherine Pascarelli and Thomas Glennon; many nieces and nephews; and her dear friend, Debbie Hickey.
The family will be forever grateful to the nursing staff at the Jaffrey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for their compassionate care of Dorothy during her final years.
A memorial service will be held graveside in the spring.
The Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share memories, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
