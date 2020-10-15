Dorothy Frederick Ransome, of Walpole, passed away peacefully on Sept. 18, 2020, with family at her side.
She was born on April 10, 1934, in the farming community of Sycamore, Ill., the third child of Mabel (Lanegran) and Floyd Frederick. She was a descendant of Swedish pioneers and farmers who had ventured as far west as Montana before returning to settle in Illinois. She spent much of her childhood on family-owned farms, where she developed a deep and abiding respect for farm life and an enduring love of horses and gardening.
She met and fell in love with Richard Ransome while on a water-skiing vacation in Wisconsin. The two were married in 1953. They built their first home and started their family in Rockford, Ill. They later built homes in Dallas, Texas, Bolton, Mass., and finally, Walpole. Dorothy lived in Walpole since 1976.
She was a strong woman of faith, actively involved in all aspects of church life, particularly the social ministries and school board at Trinity Lutheran Church in Keene. Beyond church, her commitment to community was also evident in her participation and contributions to the Friends of the Walpole Library, the Walpole Historical Society, school boards, zoning boards and humane societies. She served in a leadership role on the Walpole Recycling Committee. Dorothy was an animal lover and rescued many animals over the course of her life, from raccoons to horses and everything in between.
Music was a very important aspect of her life. She played many instruments, including the violin, accordion and organ, most notably playing the fiddle at barn dances in her youth. Dorothy was also a voracious reader, devouring books quickly on a wide variety of subjects, especially geography and world history.
Dorothy raised three children and was very involved in the lives of her four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was the rock of her family, weaving strength, wisdom, and encouragement into the fabric of their lives. She was also a loving and faithful friend.
Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, Richard Allen Ransome, in 2014; her brother, Donald Frederick, in 1996; her sister, Margaret (Frederick) Walder in 2011; and her great-grandson, Daniel Savukoski, in 2014.
She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Ransome Cobb; her daughter, Kathleen, and her husband, Kirtland Ransome-Switzer; and her son, Peter Frederick Ransome, and his wife, Nicolle (Metz) Ransome.
She is survived by four grandchildren: Kathleen Cobb Leonard and her husband, Andrew Leonard; Abbie Cobb Savukoski and her husband, Daniel Savukoski; Emily Ransome Winebark and her husband, Ryan Winebark; and Robert James Ransome.
She is survived by three great grandchildren: James Robert Leonard, Ruby Ann Savukoski and Emily Ransome Leonard.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Trinity Christian School Scholarship Fund, 100 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431; or Pookie’s Pals, an animal rescue organization, at P.O. Box 226, Norwell MA 02061.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has assisted with the arrangements (www.FletcherFuneralHome.com).
