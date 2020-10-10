Dorothy Elizabeth Howard

Dorothy Elizabeth Farrar Howard died at home surrounded by the love of her family on Sept. 30, 2020, in Keene.
Dot was born on Feb. 9, 1938, in Keene to Frederick Adams Farrar and Lillian Vera Firth Farrar. She graduated from Keene High School, then earned a bachelor’s degree from Keene State College, following that with a master’s degree in special education. Later in life, she returned to school to pursue and earn a master’s degree in library science from the University of Rhode Island.
She married Herbert James Howard in 1963. Over the years, the couple’s home welcomed not only their own children, but numerous students, Cub Scouts from Packs 302 and 348, Boy Scouts from Troop 302, and members of the Best Yet 4-H Club. Her daughter and son remember her as a force of nature who encouraged them to pursue their goals, whether it was skiing, music, swimming, theater or travel, but always emphasizing the importance of education and instilling in them her love of books and art.
Dottie served the City of Keene for more than 40 years as a reference librarian for the Keene Public Library. She was honored upon her retirement with a mayoral proclamation thanking her for her years of devotion to and excellence in her profession. She was a City of Keene selectman and also a member of the Greater Goose Pond Forest Stewardship Plan Ad Hoc Committee. She spent many years teaching in area schools.
She was accomplished at quilting, needlepoint and wool appliqué. For many years, Dot judged canning entries at the annual Cheshire Fair. She was a life member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, serving her local Ashuelot Chapter as treasurer, vice regent and regent, and the N.H. State Organization as chaplain and vice regent, and as chair of several committees both at the state level and nationally at the annual DAR Continental Congress. Dottie was witty, opinionated and well-informed. She was passionate about local history and placing people and objects in their proper context. She was a member of the United Church of Christ in Keene, the Cheshire County Historical Society, the Ladies Charitable Society of Keene and the Old Homestead Garden Club.
Dot inherited her love of travel from her mother. She enjoyed trips to France, England, Scotland, Sweden, Canada and destinations around the United States including New Orleans, California and Washington, D.C.
Dottie is survived by her husband, Herbert James Howard; her children: Nancy Joslin Howard (Kent); and Joshua Logan Howard Brimdyr (Kajsa); her siblings: Robert Harrington Farrar and Marilyn Farrar; her grandchildren: Frederick Salvatore Vecchione, Charles Thomas Vecchione, Jocelyn Elizabeth Pitman, Emma Brimdyr and Kyra Brimdyr; and her great-grandchildren: Jacob Timothy Vecchione and Ariana Marie Vecchione. She was preceded in death by her parents.
At her request, there will be no services or calling hours. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the charity of your choice. Cards and condolences can be sent to P.O. Box 214, Keene NH 03431. The family would like to thank Dr. Andrew Tremblay. Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services will forever have our gratitude for their unfailing dedication, allowing Dot to stay at home in her final days, and supporting all of us in this journey.
