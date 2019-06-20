Dorothy Buffum
Services for Dorothy Buffum, a long-time resident of Surry, who passed away on May 29, 2019, have been changed. The revised date and time for the burial service is Saturday, Oct. 12, at 11 a.m. in the Evergreen Cemetery in Winchester.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Dorothy Buffum
Services for Dorothy Buffum, a long-time resident of Surry, who passed away on May 29, 2019, have been changed. The revised date and time for the burial service is Saturday, Oct. 12, at 11 a.m. in the Evergreen Cemetery in Winchester.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.