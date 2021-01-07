Dorothy A. “Dottie” Byrnes, 83, a lifelong resident of Keene, passed away peacefully in her home with her husband at her side on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, following a period of failing health. A complete obituary notice and funeral arrangements will be published at a later date by the Foley Funeral Home of Keene.
