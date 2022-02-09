Doris M. Williams, 88, of Peterborough, passed away peacefully on Feb. 6, 2022, following a period of declining health.
She was born on April 24, 1933, in Uxbridge, Mass., daughter of the late Mabel Bonin Powell and Eugene Bonin. She was raised in Uxbridge and attended area schools. Doris was the former co-owner of Ponderosa II Riding Stable of Holliston, Mass. A lover of music, Doris was especially fond of upbeat music such as honky-tonk. She was a self-taught and skilled pianist. Throughout her life, she enjoyed playing to entertain family and friends at gatherings and during the holidays.
Doris will be dearly missed by her three daughters: Pat Muise of West Monroe, La.; Kathy Allen and her husband, Randy, of The Villages, Fla.; and Colleen Hubbard and her husband, Dale, of Walpole; her sister, Alice St. Andre, of Linwood, Mass.; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her siblings, Eleanor Newman and Eugene Bonin, Jr.; and her former spouses, the late Roland H. Allard and the late Robert C. Williams.
Family and friends are invited to calling hours on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene. A Liturgy of the Word service will follow at the funeral home at 4 p.m. All those in attendance are required to wear masks and practice appropriate physical distancing. A burial with committal prayers will be held Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Cemetery, Granite Street, Uxbridge, Mass.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorial donations be made in Doris M. Williams’ memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham MA 02452 (www.ALZ.org); or to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City OK 73123 (www.Cancer.org).
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Doris, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.