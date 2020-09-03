Doris M. (Pare) Huntley, 87, of Keene, passed away on Aug. 29, 2020, following a period of declining health.
She was born on June 26, 1933, in Lawrence, Mass., the daughter of the late Blanche (Latulippe) and Ernest Pare. She grew up in Alstead, where she attended schools and graduated from Vilas High School.
Early on, Doris worked for MPB. Later, she worked for SAU No. 29 as a lunch lady, where she was fondly called the “ice cream lady,” serving children from the ice cream bar. In 1995, Doris retired from Keene Center Genesis, formerly known as McKerley’s, as the kitchen manager.
On June 17, 1954, Doris married Richard Huntley. She was a loving wife, caring for Richard for several years before his passing in 1998.
Doris enjoyed staying active by going to the gym and taking long walks all around town, often with her poodle. She found pleasure in shopping and window-shopping. An avid sports fan, Doris cheered on all of the Boston teams. Doris’ greatest love was her family, with whom she treasured times in their company.
Doris will be missed greatly by her children: Donna Pressey and her partner, George Sawtelle, of Keene; and Gary Huntley and his wife, Susanne, of Venice, Fla.; her brother, Raymond Pare, and his wife, Cathy, of Brockton, Mass.; her dear friend and neighbor, Evie Bruder, and her family, of Keene; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
In addition to her husband and parents, Doris was predeceased by her siblings: Lawrence Pare, Jeannette Tambeau and Pauline LaBrie.
A celebration of Doris’ life will be held on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m., at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene. A time of remembrance during the celebration will be announced as the date draws closer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Doris M. Huntley’s name may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Doris, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
