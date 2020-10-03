A celebration of the life of Doris M. (Pare) Huntley, who died Aug. 29, 2020, with a time of remembrance will be held Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene. Those in attendance are required to wear face masks.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Amerault remembered as ‘outgoing, genuine’ person, passionate hiker
- Police: Jaffrey woman said husband killed Amerault after ordering her to do so
- Local man gets 10 to 20 years in sexual assault case
- Doctors' office opens in Keene with new vision for primary care
- Jonathan L. Amerault
- AG's Office: Keene man was murdered; Jaffrey resident charged
- In tough year, Recycled Percussion helps the beat go on in Keene, Peterborough
- Police identify driver killed in Brattleboro crash
- Former Winchester man sentenced for sexual assaults of minors
- Keene white nationalist found guilty of threatening and extortion
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.