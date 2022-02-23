Doris E. (DuMond) Laurent, 95, a lifelong resident of Keene, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Feb. 18, 2022, at the Langdon Place of Keene.
Her parents, Fred G. and Melvina (Duprey) Bedaw, welcomed their daughter into the world on Sept. 16, 1926, in Keene. She was a 1944 graduate of Keene High School. Doris’ long and full work career centered on customer service, first as a billing clerk for the City of Keene in their water department in the mid-1960s. She later owned and operated the College Girl Dress Shop in Keene for 13 years. During this time, Doris also became involved in real estate, obtaining her broker’s license, and worked for many years with several real estate agencies in the area.
Doris was a lifelong parishioner of St. Bernard Church in Keene and a member of the Court Josephine Catholic Daughters of America. As a member of the Catholic Daughters, Doris helped as a volunteer with the American Red Cross blood drives held at St. Bernard Church. She was a member of the Old Homestead Garden Club and the Ashuelot Garden Club. Doris enjoyed bowling, taking long walks and traveling. She was also a yoga instructor, starting a program at the Keene Senior Center that she ran for more than 20 years.
She will be greatly missed by many, especially her husband of 13 years, John J. “Jack” Laurent, of Keene; her children: Joseph DuMond and his companion, Vicki Gragen, of Keene; Robert DuMond and his wife, Colleen, of Keene; and Holly Filiault and her husband, Randy, of Keene; her grandchildren: Melissa Cunningham, Shaun Filiault, Timothy DuMond, Nicholas DuMond and Anna DuMond; and her great-grandchildren: Marley Cunningham and Waylon Cunningham.
Her first husband, Joseph F. DuMond Sr.; and a daughter, Nancy Magee Mitchell, predeceased her.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at 10 a.m. in St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene. Burial in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Keene, will be held at a later date. There are no public calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. Laurent’s memory to Home Healthcare Hospice and Community Services, P.O. Box 564, Keene NH 03431-0564; or to St. Vincent de Paul, c/o Parish of the Holy Spirit, 161 Main St., Keene NH 03431.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is entrusted with Mrs. Laurent’s service. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.