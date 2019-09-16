Doris Adams
Doris (Lowe) Adams, 92, formerly of Troy, passed away on Sept. 12, 2019, at Keene Center Genesis, surrounded by her family.
She was born on Aug. 23, 1927, in Cambridge, Mass., the daughter of Florence E. (Davis) and Walter G. Lowe. She grew up in Cambridge, Mass., and attended area schools, graduating from Natick High School in Natick, Mass.
Doris married Charles E. Adams and soon after the two relocated to New Hampshire.
Always practicing the Golden Rule, Doris was a firm believer in “life is what you make of it.” She was the type that went with the flow and acted as a peacemaker in more difficult situations. Doris loved deeply and her actions confirming this outweighed any words that could be expressed. She would lend a helping hand, even if it meant that she had to go without. Doris never had a lot, but, with her strong and positive outlook, she always had enough. She found more value in family, friends and memories than anything materialistic. Although Doris was faced with a hard life, she had a wonderful and sassy sense of humor that will not be forgotten.
Doris was crafty and many of her beloved plastic canvas pieces will continue to be used and loved by her family. Family was the center of her world and she cherished having many children and grandchildren to care for. In her younger years Doris enjoyed dance. Later in life, she volunteered with Helping Hands and was also an active member of Troy Senior Citizens.
Doris will be dearly missed by her children, Judy Richard of California, Charles “Skip” Adams and his wife, Rena, of Troy, Doug Adams and his wife, Linda, of Keene, Charlene Beaulieu and her husband, Bernie, of Marlborough, Walter “Chip” Adams of Richmond, Pam Pelkey and her husband, Leonard, of Fitzwilliam, Charlotte Small and her husband, Tim, of Surry and Colleen Adams and her fiance, Reese Every, of Swanzey; son-in-law, Richard Hillock of Swanzey; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.
She was predeceased by her husband, Charles Adams; daughter, Cheryl Hillock; twin sister who passed at 11 years of age, Ruth Lowe; sisters, Edith Ryder and Eleanor Morse; and son-in-law, George Richard.
Family and friends are invited to call at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene on Friday, Sept. 20 from 10 to 11 a.m. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. that day with burial to follow at Mountain View Cemetery, Route 12, Troy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Doris Adams’ name to the Activity Fund at Genesis Keene Center, 677 Court St., Keene, NH 03431 or Helping Hands, P.O. Box 240, Troy, NH 03465.
Fletcher Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
