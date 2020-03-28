Dorene Kay Adams
Dorene Kay Adams, 54, of Keene, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving husband and son on March 6, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Joy was brought to her parents and sister at North Conway Memorial Hospital on July 1, 1965, when Dorene completed their family. She was raised in Stoneham, Maine, as a happy, spirited child with intelligence far beyond her age. Dorene went on to graduate from Fryeburg Academy in 1983.
She later relocated to Keene, where she met the spark of her life, David Gillerlain. D&D enjoyed many adventures together for over 30 years. After working for National Grange Mutual and Peerless Insurance as an underwriter in Keene, she and Dave successfully owned and operated Southwest Trading Company in Keene for several years before operating Affordable Moving and later adding Adams Affordable Furniture to their community businesses. The two finally tied the knot at their home in Keene on March 9, 2002, surrounded by family and friends.
Dorene was a very creative, “think outside the box” person who approached challenges head-on. She was a humble, gourmet cook who loved putting on dinner parties, making sure anyone without a place to go on the holidays was at her table. Her generosity was known to all she loved. She had a special love for her grandsons and her cats, both of which kept her spirits bubbling with joy.
Dorene is survived by her wonderfully dedicated husband, David Gillerlain, of Keene; and her loving, supporting son, Nicholas Lausier, his wife Morgan, and their two sons, TJ and Max, of Spofford. She is also survived by a sister, Cheryl Adams-Callen, and her husband, Rod, of Stoneham, Maine; an aunt, Cynthia Littlefield, of Rochester; as well as two nieces, great nieces and nephews in Maine. Dorene was predeceased by her mother, Shirley Littlefield Adams, in 1977; her father, Chester Vernon Adams, in 2004; and her uncle, Paul Littlefield, in 2018; along with many grandparents.
There will be a joyful gathering of memories announced with infinite love and gratitude early this summer.
