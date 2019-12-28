Doreen Olson
Doreen (Cofske) “Molly” Olson, 60, of South Main Street, Orange, Mass., died unexpectedly on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Mass., after being stricken ill.
Born in Boston on July 18, 1959, she was a daughter of Joseph and Janet (Dube) Cofske and grew up in California, returning to the Athol-Orange (Mass.) area after high school.
Molly was employed as a laser cutter for Johnson Controls in Turners Falls, Mass.
Easy going, Molly was a big Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
Survivors include: her parents, Joseph and Janet Cofske, of Linneus, Maine; her children: Alicia Raymond of Winchendon, Mass.; James Cameron of Las Vegas; and Jason Cameron of California; her partner, David Salisbury, of Orange, Mass.; grandchildren: Austin, Dylan, Aubrey, Nathaniel and Blake; her siblings: Joseph Cofske of New Hampshire; Sherry Cofske of Hodgdon, Maine; Wayne Cofske of Linneus, Maine; Jay Cofske of Derry; Sharon Cofske of Kinman, Maine; Rodney Cofske of Orange, Mass.; Michelle Cofske of Houlton, Maine; and Randall Cofske of Lee; and many, many nephews and nieces, aunts and uncles.
There are no calling hours.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Orange American Legion, 40 Daniel Shay Highway, Orange, Mass.
A graveside service will be held in the spring in Winchester.
Witty’s Funeral Home, 158 South Main St., Orange, Mass., is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at www.wittyfuneralhonme.com
