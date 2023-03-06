Donna Y. Gandolfo, 100 years old, of Keene, and a former longtime resident of Revere, Mass., died peacefully at her home in Keene on Feb. 23, 2023, surrounded in the love of Celine, her daughter-in law, and her devoted caregivers, Tina Squires and Jeanette Bergeron.
Donna was born in Ossining, N.Y., on Dec. 20, 1922, the daughter of Giovanni and Maria (Cioppa) Taddeo. She grew up in Ossining, N.Y., in a large, wonderful house with nine siblings and five step-siblings. She moved to Revere, Mass., when she was 17 years of age to live with her older sister, Marie.
Donna took great pride in her role as homemaker, devoted wife and mother. She was an amazing cook and enjoyed creating many wonderful Italian meals, especially during the holidays.
She had a wonderful sense of humor and loved having fun with family and friends. She was very petite in stature, extremely well-organized, a hard worker, always fashionable, very independent in nature and could be quite feisty at times.
Donna is survived by her daughter-in-law, Celine Gandolfo, of Keene; Donna and Nick Barreira of New York (niece Donna called her Aunt Donna Yolanda every day for the last 20 years); Larry and Randi Cioppa of Rhode Island; Louis and Michelle Corcione of New York; Bobby Corcione of New Jersey; Laurie DeBartolomeo of Massachusetts; and many other special family members and friends.
Her husband of 56 years, Thomas J. Gandolfo, died in 1995; and their beloved son, Thomas Joseph Gandolfo (T), died in July of 2020.
Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, March 9, 2023, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated following the visitation on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. in St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene.
Committal prayers and mausoleum burial will take place on Friday, March 10, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Holy Cross Cemetery and Mausoleum, 175 Broadway, Malden, Mass.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Donna Gandolfo’s memory to Feeding Tiny Tummies (feedingtinytummies.com), 305 Park Ave., Keene NH 03431.
