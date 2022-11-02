Donna Rae Remy-Powers, age 69, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 23, 2022, at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital. Her family was with her as she passed peacefully.
She was born in Claremont on July 12, 1953, to Dick and Rachel Remy. She moved to Keene at age 3 with her family and grew up there and went to Keene State College.
In 1975, she married the love of her life, Bob Remy-Powers. They built a home in Brattleboro, where they raised their daughter.
Donna was a teacher for her entire adult life, and even after retirement she helped her grandchildren to read. She was a reading specialist in many schools in southern Vermont, ending with the most years at the Green Street School in Brattleboro. She touched the lives of so many children through her work teaching them how to read, and gave them the gift of her loving presence, calm approach and listening ears.
Donna was a gift to her community, spreading love and kindness every day. She was passionate about many things along with teaching children to read, including, but not limited to, swimming and sitting peacefully on the beach at Spofford Lake, the ocean, trees, cats, walking in nature, connecting with and listening to people, Christmas time, book groups she was part of, and being with and caring for her family, especially her granddaughters who she had 12 precious years with.
Donna is survived by her husband, Bob Remy-Powers, of Brattleboro; her daughter and son-in-law, Alyssa and Bret Holmes; her granddaughters, Sage and Patience Holmes of Brattleboro; her brother and sister-in-law, Peter and Linda Remy, of Westmoreland; her nephews, Michael Remy of Keene and Alex Remy of West Sand Lake, N.Y.; as well as her mother, Rachel Blanchard Remy, of Keene, for only one week.
A Celebration of her Life will be held in the spring of 2023, date yet to be determined. Donna’s daughter Alyssa Holmes may be reached at 802-380-4797. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Arbor Day Foundation (www.arborday.org).