Donna R. Marsha
Donna Rae Marsha, 82, a resident of Walpole and formerly of Keene and Badin, S.C., passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at the Keene Center Genesis with family at her side.
She was born Aug. 5, 1937, in Barre, Vt., the daughter of John and Rachel (Gomo) Marsha. She attended schools in Barre, graduating from Spaulding High School in 1955. She lived most of her life in Keene. Upon her retirement from Cheshire County Savings Bank, she moved to Badin, S.C., purchasing her mother’s French townhouse. She became a very active member of that community and became a caregiver to many. Donna was a 52-year member of the Keene Emblem Club, caring forward in her belief in giving back to her community, wherever that may be.
Donna’s family was her greatest joy and she enjoyed the time that she was able to spend with them. Her home was always filled with the aroma of homemade cooking and Pavarotti turned up loud. She was known for her love of cooking, and passed that love down to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed reading, putting together puzzles on those cold New Hampshire afternoons, watching movies while eating popcorn with lots of butter, and tackling Sudoku.
She traveled as often as she could to spend time with family, as they are scattered all about the U.S. Donna enjoyed her time in Walpole, attending the First Congregational Church, participating in the seniors and having lunch with her fellow sisters of the Red Hats. In her short time there, she found many friends and loved sharing her cooking with them, leaving special surprises in the community kitchen or on the stair rail of a fellow occupant.
She is survived by her daughters: Marci Richards and her husband, Michael, of Springfield Vt.; Laurie Chartier and her fiance, Bobby Farrell, of Hilton Head, S.C.; and Jennifer Gaouette of Keene; her brothers: John Marsha and his wife, Marianne; and Gary Marsha and his wife, Candice; her sister, Celia Martin, and her husband, Burt; grandchildren: Zachary Blake, Cory Blad, Liane Nadeau, Anna Blad and Blake Richards; great-grandchildren: Kayden, Emlyn, Zoe, Sanna, Zade and Lucy; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members. She is also survived by the family of her second husband, Calvin Gaouette, including Caleen Garrison, Christie Yardley and Jeff Gaouette and their families. She is predeceased by her husbands: Antoine Chartier, Calvin Gaouette and Anthony Sacco; sisters Joanie, Kay and Myrtle; a stepson, Bo Gaouette; and a niece, Debbie Martin.
A Memorial Service will be held at the First Congregational Church of Walpole, 15 Washington Square, Walpole, on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. Donna’s family will hold a Celebration of her Life in the summer of 2020. This service will be announced as the date draws closer. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice. The Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene, is assisting the family with these arrangements. Please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com to leave an online remembrance.
