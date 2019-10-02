Donna M. Woolridge
Donna Marie Woolridge, 64, passed away peacefully after a short battle with cancer on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at the Community Hospice House in Merrimack.
Donna was born July 2, 1955, in Cambridge, Mass. She was the daughter of Richard Blanchette and Mary Warner.
Donna was a very passionate and caring individual, finding peace in the simple things. She was independent, outgoing and loved to travel. Her years were spent between New Hampshire, Arizona and South Carolina. She loved the ocean and spending time with her grandchildren.
Donna is survived by her only daughter, Krystal Hastings, and her three sons; her sister, Cheryl Henriksen, and her son, Mark Lamoureux; her brother, Richard Blanchette, his wife, Melody Blanchette, and their son, Anthony Blanchette. She is preceded in death by her sister, Diane Blanchette, and her parents, Richard Blanchette and Mary Warner.
Services will be announced at a later date.
