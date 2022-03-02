Donna M. Petersen, 62, of Keene, passed away on Feb. 26, 2022, in the comfort of her home surrounded by family.
She was born on Sept. 16, 1959, in Norwood, Mass., the daughter of the late Paul Petersen and Bettyann (Morris) Vakauza. She moved to Harrisville from Sharon, Mass., during her sophomore year of high school. She graduated from Keene High School with the class of 1977.
Following high school, Donna held various positions as a bookkeeper. She began her career at a local bank and later at Keene Chrysler after taking some time off to raise her children. Donna was the office manager at John Brown Ltd. for quite a few years. She worked at the Monadnock Humane Society, where those of us who know her well would be surprised to hear that she fostered a few pets, and even ended up adopting a little chihuahua. She had her own bookkeeping business, Petersen Professionals, and held a longtime position with Tasoulas Reality.
Donna was a loving soul who, in addition to raising her own family, fostered many children. Donna’s door was always open and she was known to be a great listener. She was a strong believer in giving back to the community, which she did in various ways. She participated in Habitat for Humanity and most recently found fulfillment with her involvement in Keene Kiwanis.
Donna enjoyed trips to the ocean and curling up with a good book. More than anything, she cherished time with her family and being “Nana” to her grandchildren.
Donna will be dearly missed by her three children: Rebecca Simino and her husband, Jason, of Westmoreland; Steven Wilder and his wife, Selena, of Keene; and Kevin Wilder of Keene; nine grandchildren: Reggie, Cameron, Cora, Carmyn, Lily, Mason, Oliver, Breken and Hayes; three siblings: Richard Petersen and his wife, Carrie, of Punta Gorda, Fla.; Jan Mackey and her husband, Jim, of North Swanzey; and Linda Myers and her husband, Steve, of Dover; three step-siblings: Paul Vakauza of Waxhaw, N.C.; Heidi Baumbarger and her husband, Bob, of Wellston, Ohio; and Keith Vakauza of Rutherfordton, N.C.; her devoted partner, Dave Sage, of Keene; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and numerous friends.
The family will celebrate Donna’s life with a private graveside service at Monadnock View Cemetery in Keene at a later date. There will also be a celebration of life for family and friends sometime in mid April.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to be made in Donna’s name to Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, P.O. Box 564, Keene NH 03431 (www.HCSServices.org). The Petersen family is appreciative of the impeccable care Donna received during her final days.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Donna, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
