Donna M. (LeFerve) Lagerberg, 65, of Winchester, passed away on Nov. 24, 2021. She passed unexpectedly at Cheshire Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Keene after a brief period of declining health. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories in Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).