Donna Lee McLean
Donna Lee McLean, 69, of Swanzey and formerly of Marlborough, Ocala, Fla., and Keene, died June 18, 2020, at her home.
Donna was born the daughter of Helen Holmes and Roger Desjardins on April 11, 1951. Donna was raised in Keene by her mom and step-father Helen and Vinter Packard. She attended Keene schools. Prior to a series of strokes which left her unable to work, she was a certified nursing assistant in Ocala. She was proud of her work and missed being able to do it.
Donna was a lover of her varied and numerous pets (most recently her cats), of her family and of all things Mickey Mouse. She enjoyed spending time with her family — specifically her grandchildren and her great-grandson, Noah. She felt very connected to her church congregation at the First Baptist Church of Troy. She appreciated time spent with her neighbors and at social events organized at the Page Homestead Apartments.
Donna is survived by her children Lisa Carey of Marlborough and Bruce Carey Jr. and his wife, Valerie, of Rindge; her grandchildren, Christopher Wilber, Austin Carey, Lauren Carey, Reed Wilber, Jacob Wilber and Shailer Herrick; two great-grandchildren, Noah and Sage; her sister Patty Parker of Rindge; and several cousins, nieces, extended family, as well as many close family friends. Donna is predeceased by her brother David Packard, and her husband, Charles “Chuck” McLean.
In keeping with Donna’s wishes there will be a small graveside service at her family’s plot in Mountainview Cemetery, Route 32 in Swanzey.
