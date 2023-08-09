Donna Lea (Colburn) Hebert, 76, of Keene, passed away at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
Donna was born in western Vermont to Clara Decell and Hugh Colburn. Donna was the 10th of 20 children growing up in Charlestown, Vt., where she graduated high school in 1965 along with Red Sox legend Carlton Fisk.
On Sept. 18, 1971, she married Donald Herbert and together they owned Lantz Jewelers in the 1980s. Donna also worked at the CMC Pharmacy for 49 years. Donna was very active within the community, be it volunteering at the Snack Shack for Legion baseball or events at the American Legion and Italian Club, usually with her husband who passed away in 2015. Donna enjoyed spending time with family, coaching baseball, arts and crafts and cooking, especially making her famous pickles and Chex mix at Christmas.
Donna is survived by her son, James, and daughter-in-law, Lisa, of Keene; her son, Michael, and his fiancé, Kandi Davis, of Swanzey; her grandchildren, Stacy, Brandan, Jamie Lynn and Zachary; along with her great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Donovan and Quinn. Donna is also survived by her sisters: Joan Russell of Winter Haven, Fla., Nancy Mack of Charlestown; Pam Smith of Greer, S.C., Kathy Turner of Swans Island, Maine, and Linda Evans of Langdon; and her brothers: Hugh Colburn Jr. of Punta Gorda, Fla., Jack Colburn of Charlestown, Jim Colburn of Charlestown, David Colburn of Simpsonville, S.C., Fay Coburn of Rutland, Vt., and Donald Colburn of Ludlow, Vt.
Donna was predeceased by her parents; her sisters, Janet Smith, Alice Gabert, Gloria Tenney and Judy Barnett; and her brothers, Gary Colburn, Eli Colburn, Glenn Colburn and Lloyd Colburn.
There will be a family celebration of life as per her request — the date is yet to be determined.