Donna L. Toulouse
Donna L. (Bergeron) Toulouse, 76, of Crystal River, Fla., passed into her eternal peace with the Lord Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Fla.
Donna was born in Keene on July 5, 1943, to Edward and Pearl Bergeron of West Swanzey.
In addition to her parents, Donna was predeceased by her late husband, John Toulouse, of Florida.
Donna worked at The Keene Sentinel in Keene for many years. She also enjoyed selling Avon, playing bingo and selling fashion clothing before retiring with her late husband, John.
Donna is survived by her three children: Wendy Nappi of Las Vegas; Lisa McNichol of Jonesboro, Ark.; and Sandi Marsh and her husband, Kevin, of Florida; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
A private cremation will take place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, Fla. Donna will be laid to rest at the Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Augusta, Maine.
